Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,897,000 after acquiring an additional 208,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,997,000 after acquiring an additional 62,401 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,814 shares of company stock worth $381,555. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.