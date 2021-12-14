Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.65

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.65 and last traded at $98.65, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.95. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 7.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,556,000 after acquiring an additional 85,973 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 417,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 365,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.