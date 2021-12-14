NetApp (NTAP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/13/2021 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

12/1/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $107.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – NetApp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

10/18/2021 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

Shares of NTAP opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,288 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

