Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NVRO stock opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 14.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,551,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 89.6% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 51,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

