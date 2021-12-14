New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of New York City REIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,526. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York City REIT will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New York City REIT by 3,006.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 433,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New York City REIT by 1,266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 285,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York City REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New York City REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New York City REIT by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.