New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $493,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $86,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 124,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 24.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.