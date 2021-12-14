New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

MKTX stock opened at $401.87 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.50 and a 52-week high of $601.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.