New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.15 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of J. M. Smucker worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

