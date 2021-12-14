New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 178 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $18,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,798,974 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $480.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $525.35 and its 200 day moving average is $462.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.