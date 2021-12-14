Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $180,000 Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $191.74 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.95 and its 200 day moving average is $196.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.72.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

