Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $245,000 Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 7,302.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

