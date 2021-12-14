Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Shares of XSW stock opened at $163.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.05. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

