Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,916.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,882.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,725.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

