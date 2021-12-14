Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

