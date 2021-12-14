Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) PT Lowered to €18.00 at Barclays

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from €20.60 ($23.15) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NEXXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC started coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NEXXY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764. Nexi has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

