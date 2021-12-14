Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Trading 5.6% Higher

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.06. 271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 152,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexters during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexters in the third quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexters in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nexters in the third quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

