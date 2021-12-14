NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Million

Equities analysts expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) to announce $1.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $950,000.00 to $1.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year sales of $1.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextNav.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

