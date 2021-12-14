NFTX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $526,656.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $27.43 million and approximately $526,656.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $67.70 or 0.00143942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00037719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00200698 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,126 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

