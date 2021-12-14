Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $13.33 million and $107,399.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

