NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.59.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $264.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

