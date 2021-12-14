Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the November 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NICH stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 11,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.46.

About Nitches

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

