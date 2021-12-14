Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the November 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NICH stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 11,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.46.
About Nitches
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.