NKN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.50 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. NKN has a total market cap of $234.30 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NKN has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00118171 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00166765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.07 or 0.07961338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019833 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

