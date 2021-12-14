Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.41

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Get Noah alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Noah during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.