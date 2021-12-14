Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $522.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.7067 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

NKRKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

