Northern Venture Trust PLC (NVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on January 14th

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:NVT opened at GBX 70.75 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.76. The company has a market cap of £113.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. Northern Venture Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.76 ($1.04).
About Northern Venture Trust
