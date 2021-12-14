Northern Venture Trust PLC (NVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on January 14th

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NVT opened at GBX 70.75 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.76. The company has a market cap of £113.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. Northern Venture Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.76 ($1.04).

About Northern Venture Trust

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between Â£2 million ($3.1 million) and Â£10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between Â£10 million ($15.59 million) and Â£30 million ($46.77 million).

