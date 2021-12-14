Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, an increase of 338.9% from the November 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

OTCMKTS NWARF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

