Norwood Financial (NWFL) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ: NWFL) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Norwood Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 29.88% 12.00% 1.20% Norwood Financial Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

13.2% of Norwood Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Norwood Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $66.24 million $15.08 million 8.97 Norwood Financial Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 11.98

Norwood Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Norwood Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwood Financial Competitors 2156 8953 7233 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Norwood Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Norwood Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Norwood Financial pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Norwood Financial peers beat Norwood Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

