NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NOV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NOV by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in NOV by 10.5% in the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 12,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NOV by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

