NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $503.31 million and approximately $152.38 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006661 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,361,841,251 coins and its circulating supply is 695,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.