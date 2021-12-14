NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $217,011,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 79.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $287,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 104.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 935,518 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $192,455,000 after acquiring an additional 477,585 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $221.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

