O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) is Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the period. O-I Glass comprises approximately 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.43% of O-I Glass worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE:OI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OI. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.