O3Swap Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the US dollar. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.43 or 0.07997185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00077790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,027.43 or 0.99746441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002639 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.