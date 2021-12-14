Observer Trading Down 6.2% This Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $24.66 million and approximately $476,869.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

