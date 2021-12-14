Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.96. 316,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,952,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Ocugen in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.