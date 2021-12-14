Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 256.8% from the November 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OVTZ opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. Oculus VisionTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.
Oculus VisionTech Company Profile
