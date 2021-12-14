Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 256.8% from the November 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVTZ opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. Oculus VisionTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

