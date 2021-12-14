Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Cap of $13.63 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $13.63 million and approximately $673,960.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00055077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.55 or 0.08012137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,582.86 or 1.00470505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

