ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Market Cap Reaches $3.36 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $28,176.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.70 or 0.07971377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,933.46 or 0.99641478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00076233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

