Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

OPI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,081. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

