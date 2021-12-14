Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.
OPI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,081. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.25.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Office Properties Income Trust
Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.