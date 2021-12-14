Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Grows Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in Amarin were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth about $58,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 19,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 2.18. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

