OKB 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $761.08 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $761.08 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.05 or 0.00057710 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006734 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB Coin Trading

