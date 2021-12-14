OLD National Bancorp IN Has $435,000 Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

LVS stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

