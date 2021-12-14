OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

