OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 465 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

