OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 823 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

