OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the second quarter worth $870,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth $3,167,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIQUY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

