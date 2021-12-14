ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OGS stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 428,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,893. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $82.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

