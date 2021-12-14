OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 88,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,733,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 795,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

