Opacity (OPCT) Achieves Market Cap of $31.92 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $31.92 million and approximately $974,711.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00201389 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

OPCT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

