Oppenheimer Trims Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Target Price to $8.00

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Angion Biomedica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.19.

ANGN opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $136,328.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 113,186 shares of company stock worth $395,684 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the third quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the third quarter valued at $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 46.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 266.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

