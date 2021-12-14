Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $115.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.36.

ORCL opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94. Oracle has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $276.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

